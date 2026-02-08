The public works ministry under Dean Macpherson and the department must please take all necessary steps speedily to legally evict the three ex MKP MPs who continue to occupy parliamentary accommodation despite being removed from office as MPs by their shady, inept party that is plagued by controversy and in-fighting.

Yes the lease agreements must be reviewed early to include amendments that will cover situations like those under consideration, as well as others, to combat unlawfulness.

An order for legal and other relevant costs must be sought against ex MPs GA Mogotsi, NG Mgwebi and RB Mbiki.

Access to courts regarding evictions comes at a high cost and the taxpayers usually foot such huge bills unfortunately.

Hamba defaulting MPs Hamba … your freebie days of parliamentary accommodation and benefits must end soon.

Try your luck elsewhere, such as shelters for the homeless!

Simon T Dehal

Verulam