Letters| Strained City of Joburg should solve lack of service delivery first

The City of Johannesburg council’s approval of a new deputy executive mayor position raises serious concerns about fiscal discipline and governance priorities.

At a reported cost of about R1.2-million to taxpayers, this decision comes at a time when the city is struggling with deteriorating infrastructure, unreliable basic services, and mounting service delivery backlogs.

Councillors have chosen to expand political offices instead of directing scarce resources to urgent operational needs.

Residents are facing ongoing water interruptions, electricity failures, billing disputes, and unsafe roads. Creating another executive post will not resolve these challenges.

The public deserves clarity on whether this position was fully budgeted for and, if not, which allocations will be reduced to fund it.

Any new executive role should be supported by a transparent financial motivation and measurable service delivery benefits.

Good governance requires restraint, efficiency, and accountability, especially in a financially strained metro.

Ratepayers should not be asked to carry additional political costs while service delivery continues to decline.

Tshepo Mhlongo

Orlando East

