Life has become cheap in our country

The past weekend has seen numerous killings. This shows how violent crime is becoming the order of the day in our beloved country. While we had not even recovered from the senseless killings of women, especially in the Ekurhuleni area, mass killings have shaken the country.

This is disturbing and frustrating for a country that is looking at ending the senseless killings. While we should be focused on ways to try to navigate more serious problems, like inflation and joblessness, we now have to deal with these endless killings.

Shouldn’t we be concentrating on the upcoming local government elections and how we kick out the thugs that might be holding us back in terms of service delivery?

Families are drowning in their own tears. They cry until they can’t cry anymore because they are not getting any answers to their many unanswered questions.

You take a look at what is happening in South Africa and you can see patterns of some sort. You ask yourself: What is in it for the murderers?

Ultimately, you learn that some people have become evil and have no respect for life. They do not care about people’s lives. They value only their

own because they know there will be no consequences for their actions.

Life has become cheap.

Where are we going with this kind of behaviour? Are our young people so hopeless that they see the only way out of their misery is to shoot aimlessly at people who are gathered together to enjoy themselves?

How many more families must suffer?

South Africa, my land, stop the killing. Life is too precious to be taken away so cheaply.

Godfrey Malibe, Acornhoek