Municipal reforms are effective only if they are put into action

South Africa’s revised White Paper on Local Government presents an opportunity to address the persistent governance failures, weak accountability and poor service delivery that have eroded public confidence in municipalities.

We welcome the reform initiative but its success will ultimately depend on whether government has the political will to implement it.

The revised White Paper recognises the need to strengthen accountability, municipal governance, institutional capacity and financial sustainability.

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However, South Africa has no shortage of policies and plans. The question is why commitments to improve municipal performance often fail to translate into tangible results.

The challenge is to confront the political and administrative failures that prevent municipalities from fulfilling their responsibilities.

The transition after the November 4 local government elections will be a decisive test. The incoming municipal administrations must integrate the revised White Paper into municipal budgets, integrated development plans and performance-management systems, with measurable service-delivery outcomes.

Build One South Africa believes local government must be people-centred, transparent and accountable. Councillors are representatives of communities, not their bosses. Residents deserve to know what their municipalities have promised, how public funds are being spent and what action will be taken when commitments are not met.

The real measure of the revised White Paper will be whether communities experience better services, cleaner governance and leaders who answer for their performance.

After the elections, South Africans must see implementation, not another cycle of promises.

Tsepo Mhlongo, Bosa Gauteng Provincial Leader