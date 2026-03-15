No child should be shamed due to poverty

The incident at a primary school in Thembalethu, George, where a pupil was excluded from receiving a pie and a cool drink because their parent could not afford to pay, is deeply concerning.

Schools are meant to be places where children feel safe, supported, and treated equally. Singling out a child because of their family’s struggles not only humiliates them, but also sends a wrong message to other children.

A child should never be made to feel less important because their parent cannot afford a small contribution. Educators and schools should handle such situations with compassion and sensitivity.

No pupil deserves to be embarrassed for circumstances beyond their control. Children should be protected, not shamed.

Luvolwethu Ngani, Pretoria