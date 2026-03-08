People are remembered for their legacy

A Lion of the Ummah has fallen, but his legacy of resistance and courage will forever be etched in our hearts. His life was a testament to strength, and though his absence leaves us in deep pain, his spirit will continue to inspire the fight against injustice. Ayatollah Khamenei died defending the cause of Palestinian people. What a noble cause. A role model for billions of people. Death is the final destination. Very soon we all shall die. Every tyrant alive too shall die very soon. But people will be remembered for their legacy.

The reality is that Iran’s power structure appears heavily infiltrated with spies.

There are claims that individuals within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have acted as informants for Israel.

This mirrors what happened to Hassan Nasrallah and segments of Hezbollah’s leadership, where assassinations followed precise intelligence leaks.

Wandile Mtana, Uitenhage

