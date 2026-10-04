Trump pushes limits of US power

Donald Trump has pushed the limits of presidential power. After the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, Congress tried to restrict the US president’s military action. He dismissed the efforts.

Critics argue that Trump acts as though presidential power puts him beyond legal constraints. His administration has faced hundreds of legal challenges, while Trump has increasingly invoked “national security” to justify controversial executive actions.

His decision to launch the Iran war has also faced questions about Congress’s constitutional authority over war powers, with lawmakers attempting to rein in the conflict. Others argue that the president has broad authority and that many of the disputes are matters for Congress and the courts to resolve.

Trump has defended the Iran operation, arguing that his administration is acting to protect American national security.

Wandile Mtana, Uitenhage