We need to reconnect with our neighbours

I am writing to express my growing concern regarding the fading spirit of Ubuntu within our urban neighbourhoods. Lately, it seems we have become a society of high walls and closed gates, where neighbours are strangers and community challenges are viewed as “someone else’s problem”.

While the economic pressures we face are undeniable, they should be the very reason we draw closer together. Whether it is organising local neighbourhood watches to improve safety or starting small community gardens to combat rising food costs, there is power in collective action.

We cannot wait for the government to fix every pothole or light every street lamp; sometimes, the spark must come from us.

Let’s get the conversation flowing: How can we reconnect? I challenge every reader to perform one small act of neighbourly kindness this week. It is time we stop living in silos and start rebuilding the vibrant, supportive communities that define the heart of our nation.

Mo Masedi, Flora Park, Polokwane

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