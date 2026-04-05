Who is this man of miracles? A prophet or impostor?

Who is the man? Is he real or a fake? He has intrigued mankind for over 2 000 years.

Opinions are varied and divided. Some say he was a good man who cared for people, while others contend he was an impostor. He was revered by many, yet others rejected him. Some said he was godly, and sought justice, truth and peace, while others labelled him a rebel and a maverick – even a devil.

As Christians worldwide celebrate Easter, they recall with anguish and horror the unjust death of their Lord and saviour Jesus Christ by crucifixion. They later rejoice at the resurrection, which, post false accusations and condemnation; sin, darkness and death were vanquished. By the blood of Jesus, mankind was redeemed from sin, with salvation being the greatest miracle and foremost act of selfless love.

Per Isaiah 53 primarily, and other scriptures, Jesus was offered by Father God as the sacrificial lamb for our sins, bringing salvation to believers of the triune God the Father, Son (Jesus) and the Holy Spirit.

So, who is this man? Love him or hate him, you just can’t ignore him. May God bless all of his creations, especially us human beings who live in perilous times. Happy Easter