Will the State of the Province deliver on its promises?

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi will deliver his 4th State of the Province Address to speak about service delivery commitments for the year ahead, as well as the highlights of the previous year’s achievements and challenges.

Having taken over an administration that had a bad reputation for poor or lack of service delivery, the question will be, has he done enough to regain the trust and confidence of the already disgruntled residents of Gauteng. His speech comes at a time when the country’s economic hub is faced by a myriad of challenges, including unemployment, water supply interruptions and lawlessness.

According to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey released in May 2025, there were 2.7-million unemployed residents in Gauteng, an increase of 41 000 from the previous year. I expect him to be honest about the challenges facing us and providing meaningful solutions.

Zamansele Mhlambi,

Sandton

