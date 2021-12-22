5 movies to binge on Netflix this December

Johannesburg – It is the festive season and that means a lot of great new content.

There are many great movies arriving throughout the month of December.

Some of these are Christmas-themed, while others are just fun movies to put you on if you’re not in the holiday spirit.

Check out the top five movies to watch this December:

Single all the way

Perfect choice for a Christmas movie.

The plot follows a young gay man (Michael Urie as Peter) who convinces his best friend to pretend to be his boyfriend when he goes home for Christmas, only to be set up on a blind date by his mother.

2. Don’t Look Up

Don’t Look Up is a satirical science fiction film that follows two astronomers who find out that a comet is on the way to Earth. It’s going to destroy the planet unless someone does something fast.

However, they’re low-level astronomers. Nobody is interested in listening to them, and they need to head on a giant media tour to raise awareness. Can they manage it in time?

The film is set to receive a limited theatrical release on December 10, 2021, prior to streaming on Netflix on December 24, 2021.

3. The Power of the Dog

The Power of the Dog is a Western drama film written and directed by Jane Campion, based on the 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage.

The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

It follows Phil Burbank, a domineering rancher who is cruel to those around him.

He doesn’t think he’ll ever fall in love, so when his brother brings home a new wife and her son, he immediately responds through mockery. But what if everything for him changes?

What happens then?

4. Lulli

Planning to laugh out loud with your family and friends, this one is for you. It is a Brazilian comedy movie that follows the life of a young hardworking medical student.

Lulli wants to be the world’s best surgeon, and that means hours honing her craft. Nothing is going to get in her way. Not even her recent ex-boyfriend. Or would he?

Check out the movie on Boxing day Sunday, December 26.

5. The Unforgivable

The Unforgivable is a drama film based on the 2009 British miniseries Unforgiven written by Sally Wainwright.

The film stars Sandra Bullock as a woman who attempts to rebuild her life after serving time in prison for committing a violent crime.

She’s released after a violent crime that is considered unforgivable. She’s about to see what life is like afterward. Will anyone take a chance on her?

Catch this one on Friday, December 10.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author