After helping take South African dance from local dance floors to international stages, choreographer Lee-ché Janecke is turning the spotlight on his own story with a deeply personal production coming to Johannesburg.

Known professionally as Litchi HOV, Janecke will bring MAJAIVAN to the Market Theatre from December 4 to 6, offering audiences an intimate look at the experiences, relationships and defining moments that have shaped his life.

The 55-minute production follows its premiere at the National Arts Festival and uses movement to explore themes of family, identity, self-discovery and belonging.

Rather than following a conventional chronological account, Janecke uses the body as a canvas for memory, allowing gesture, rhythm and physical expression to communicate the trials and triumphs of his personal journey.

The production marks another significant chapter for the 2026 Standard Bank Young Artist for Dance, whose career has increasingly placed South African choreography in the international spotlight.

After helping take South African dance from local dance floors to international stages, choreographer Lee-ché Janecke is turning the spotlight on his own story with a deeply personal production coming to Johannesburg https://t.co/vuANh27LcF — Sunday World News (@SundayWorldZA) November 25, 2026

A deeply personal journey

In a previous interview with Sunday World, Janecke spoke about his journey from Cape Town to Johannesburg, where immersing himself in the city’s underground ballroom scene exposed him to voguing and waacking, while pantsula and amapiano became important influences on his artistic identity.

He also reflected on his creative partnership with Grammy Award-winning artist Tyla, whom he met when she was 17 and still finding her feet in the music industry.

Their collaboration has since produced some of the most recognisable dance moments in contemporary South African pop culture, including the choreography for Water, which became a global dance phenomenon.

Also Read: From the Cape to the world stage, Lee-ché dances to acclaim

His work on Push 2 Start earned him a 2025 MTV Video Music Awards nomination for Best Choreography, while his involvement in Tyla’s APOP tour has extended his creative reach across international stages.

Taking South African movement to the world

Despite his international achievements, Janecke has consistently spoken about creating opportunities for African dancers and ensuring that local movement traditions are represented authentically on global platforms.

As he told Sunday World in July: “Right now, we are the reference.”

That philosophy finds another expression in MAJAIVAN, which brings together personal storytelling and the cultural vocabulary of South African dance.

Celebrating identity and belonging

The accompanying phrase, Litchi wadibusa, evokes the confidence of commanding the dance floor, owning one’s space and setting the rhythm. It speaks to dance as both an individual assertion and a collective experience.

Queer-positive and celebratory of South African textures and shared cultures, the production invites audiences to consider how personal experiences can reflect broader conversations about identity, culture and belonging.

For Janecke, whose career has moved between commercial choreography, international collaborations and artistic recognition, MAJAIVAN offers an opportunity to bring the conversation closer to home.

MAJAIVAN runs at the Market Theatre from December 4 to 6.

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