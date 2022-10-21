Brown shades celebrated for all its glory

Bonang Matheba was the belle of the ball when she hosted the Nivea Your Shade of Beautiful at Ground the Venue in Muldersdrift outside Johannesburg on Thursday.

The skincare brand was celebrating the launch of its new offering – Radiant & Beauty Advanced Care and Radiant & Beauty Even Glow – which cater for melanin-rich skin tones.

The skincare brand teamed up with influential women to celebrate them in the hope of inspiring other brown-skinned women to feel confident and proud in their skin, no matter the shade.

They all came out looking stylish and elegantly dressed in earth tones. Bonang, aka Queen B, who is also the brand’s ambassador, brought fire to the house with her vibrant energy.

Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida, beauty and digital creator Vongai Mapho, SAMA winning artist Shekhinah, Miss SA 2022 top 10 finalist and Nivea skinfluencer 2020/21 winner Anarzade Omar, and award-winning influencer, businesswoman and style icon Aisha Baker have been selected as skin leads for the new Nivea skin range.

Mapho said she is proud to be associated with the campaign that celebrates different people and accepts all people with their varying shades.

“They have taken the step to study different skins and variations and make products which are suitable for everyone,” said Mapho.

Musida told Sunday World that as a melanin-skinned women, she too is proud that shades of caramels and deep chocolate brows are being celebrated.

Mpume Tuone, marketing manager of Nivea Body, APC and Nivea Sun, told guests that it has been a pleasure working on something so meaningful and groundbreaking.

“We care for the individual as a whole, we also recognise each skin. When your skin is good, you feel more confident,” said Tuone.

“South Africans are proud of who they are and where they come from, so projects like these matter, because they shows that they are heard and seen. I’m so excited for everyone to try these amazing products, because the launch of Radiant & Beauty gives our consumers specialised products for them to love and celebrate their skin.”

Entertainment was provided by powerhouses, Afro-jazz singer Zoë Modiga and DJs Lamiez Holworthy and Gontse More.

