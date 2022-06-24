Chef Moses Moloi bags Best Culinary Rising Star award

Chef Besele Moses Moloi, a head chef at Zioux in Sandton, has been identified as South Africa’s most exciting new restaurant hero at the 4th Annual Luxe Restaurant Awards. Moloi also won an award in the best culinary rising star category.

Speaking to Sunday World Moloi, who was appointed as one of the head chefs at the new hotspot, said he was inspired by the Jamie Oliver Cooking Show in his pursuit of becoming a chef. He described his culinary experience as the best 11 years of experiences to date.

Moloi launched his winter menu on Wednesday at an exclusive media event and had angels dancing on everyone’s taste buds.

“The inspiration behind the winter menu is warm hearty dishes that go well with the cooler weather, that are filled with vibrant colours which are sure to satisfy your pallet”, said Moloi.

He added that the menu consists of six delicious courses each perfectly paired with a wine that will delight with every bite.

“A variety of different flavours and textures were explored in each dish, the menu is Mexican-inspired because you may feel a bit of a tingling sensation here and there.”

First course: Asparagus, coconut tiger’s milk, fresh truffle, and pumpkin seeds. Second course: Seared Wangyu bavette, Ponzu dressing, fresh truffle, and herb salsa. Third course: Calamari fried in Banito butter, crispy tentacles, cucumber, arbol chili stock.

Fourth course: Baby chicken, chiptole in Adobe, corn custard, coriander, and Parmesan. Fifth course: Sirloin, lamb rib, Marguez, bean salad, charred tomato salsa. Sixth course: Chocolate taco, treacle sponge, chili chocolate mousse, citrus, and naartjie sherbet.

