Commission markets KZN as global destination for film production

The KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission held a media engagement session in Auckland Park this week to market the province as a global destination for film production.

The commission’s acting CEO, Victor Senna, said the role of the commission was to provide and promote the province as a global destination of choice for film production, as well as to facilitate investment in the film industry.

“The KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission does this by participating in various international film festivals and markets. We engage in meetings with various stakeholders to create awareness of KZN as a preferred location, as well as engage on the content our filmmakers produce,” said Senna.

Senna added that the commission always encourages filmmakers to be a part of the delegation to promote content, seek global financiers, co-production partners and distributors.

He shared further that the commission was excited to play a part in growing and supporting the film industry in the province by focusing on rural youth, women, and people living with disabilities through its film fund.

Some of the films funded by the commission that have won awards locally and internationally include The Nelson Mandela Tails, King Shaka, and Murder in Paris.

“Our main focus is on the development of women, the youth, and the disabled for them to play a critical role in the filmmaking value chain. We host industry and information-sharing sessions to create awareness of who the KZN film commission is.

“In addition, we support young females in running any kind of film activity in their communities through funding.”

Some of the commission’s successes include the funding of over 400 projects by giving out more than R80-million through its film fund. Almost 200 TV and film production, design, and animation students have also been awarded bursaries.

It has also provided training skills to more than 200 people and has mentored over 10 small businesses in the business of film and TV in the province.

