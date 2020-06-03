Creativity pays the rent

Musicians think out of the box to earn a living

The COVID-19 global pandemic has forced entertainers to think out of the box. As South Africa moves to level 3 of the lockdown, many plans are in place to ensure artists earn an income and that their fans get to party, while social distancing.

Zakes Bantwini, DJ Sox, Kgolo Daguru, and DJ Mshayi announced that they want to be the first to host Mzansi’s first social distancing drive-in concert.

“Getting services while you’re in your car is not a new thing. It is not fair to close down the whole industry just because of this new pandemic. We can still practise social distancing and comply with every restriction that the government has put in place,” says Bantwini.

“We can still meet those restrictions while getting entertained and while the industry is still vibrant. That’s how this whole idea came about.”

Bantwini says the plan is to cater to 50 cars with only two people per car, adding that the first event will be held in Durban, followed by another in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

The concept has been already been adopted abroad. In Denmark, musician and event organiser Mark Chemnitz and his friends came up with a novel idea to keep the music industry alive – other than just live streaming.

Fortune magazine reports that they repurposed the century-old concept of the drive-in theatre as a modern-day, continuous culture festival called P scene.

They set up a large stage in the Tangkrogen public park with audiences sitting in their cars and tuning in via their radios.

The first concert took place last month. Events like this are continuing – ranging from concerts, stand-up comedy and theatre productions, to film screenings and church services. Meanwhile, Germany held drive-in raves.

Owner of events management company Joburg Life Deelan Moodaley announced another first on his Facebook page this week.

He has put together Helivation, SA’s first live stream production, with all the trimmings of a proper venue and 360° panoramic skylines with 30 DJs over two days.

“#Helivation – a first-of-its-kind live music event in a time when live events as we know them are restricted. Join us on 6&7 June 2020 as we stream live from our spectacular helipad in the heart of Sandton.

“For the first time since lockdown, DJs and artists will perform live at our helipad venue, not from their homes. Expect the unexpected,” he wrote.

The event will cost R50. It will feature, among others, DJ Fresh, Euphonik, Kyle Watson, Shimza and Major League Djz.

Somaya Stockenstroom