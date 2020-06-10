Lifestyle

Tshidi is back with a bang

By Nokuthula Zwane

Former ‘Idols SA’ contestant set to release new album

Former Idols SA singer Tshidi Tenyane-Fanyane has decided to crawl back into the music industry following a  ve-year hiatus.

Tenyane-Fanyane, 36, was among the Idols SA Season 8 contestants but fell short when she was eliminated from the show after fans labelled her a “diva”.

She has since braved out the naysayers and is set to release her first studio album called Black and White.

Tenyane-Fanyane says her break from the limelight was deliberate as she wanted to grow and self-introspect.

“Being out of the limelight for this while has taught me growth, self-introspection, self-love, confidence, wisdom and an opportunity to be bold to do anything I want to do without fear and achieve what I thought were [my] limits,” she says.

Tenyane-Fanyane explains that the break came with her giving birth to her two children and getting married. She has, during her musical career, worked with the likes of Abigail Kubeka, Gloria Bosman, Kenny Lattimore, and is featured on the latest album of Stimela.

Author


Similar stories

Entertainment

Anele Mdoda again among the judges to choose Miss SA

  Radio and Tv personality, Anele Mdoda, may just have the midas touch when it comes to choosing international beauties. She sat on both panels...
Read more
Entertainment

Limpopo NGO throws full weight behind Thobela FM presenter

  The ConLef Foundation, in Limpopo, has thrown its full weight behind embattled Thobela FM presenter Matshidiso Molaba Kekana. Kekana is being probed by the SABC...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.