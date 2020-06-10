Tshidi is back with a bang

Former ‘Idols SA’ contestant set to release new album

Former Idols SA singer Tshidi Tenyane-Fanyane has decided to crawl back into the music industry following a ve-year hiatus.

Tenyane-Fanyane, 36, was among the Idols SA Season 8 contestants but fell short when she was eliminated from the show after fans labelled her a “diva”.

She has since braved out the naysayers and is set to release her first studio album called Black and White.

Tenyane-Fanyane says her break from the limelight was deliberate as she wanted to grow and self-introspect.

“Being out of the limelight for this while has taught me growth, self-introspection, self-love, confidence, wisdom and an opportunity to be bold to do anything I want to do without fear and achieve what I thought were [my] limits,” she says.

Tenyane-Fanyane explains that the break came with her giving birth to her two children and getting married. She has, during her musical career, worked with the likes of Abigail Kubeka, Gloria Bosman, Kenny Lattimore, and is featured on the latest album of Stimela.

Nokuthula Zwane