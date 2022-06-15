Fashion designer Paledi Segapo excited to be back in business

Award-winning fashion designer and entrepreneur Paledi Segapo, who owns Palse fashion label, is excited to be back in business putting together his spring and summer collection for later this year.

In celebration of his business taking off again following an abrupt break due to Covid-19 disruptions, Segapo held an intimate brunch at one of Rosebank’s hidden gems, Clico Boutique Hotel, on Tuesday.

He was also celebrating a partnership with Mr Smeg and global sparkling wine Valdo Prosecco for a Father’s Day event planned for Sunday.

Segapo said the Tuesday event was to celebrate especially male clients who helped keep the fashion brand afloat through the pandemic, sharing that due to popular demand, they would also be selling tickets for this year’s shindig and will be giving away prizes for best-dressed individuals.

“It feels so good to be back in business and there is a couple of exciting stuff that I have lined up related to Palse. We will be having a fashion show at the Mall of Africa this year for our spring/autumn collection,” said Segapo.

The Father’s Day luncheon, also at the Clico Boutique Hotel, will be attended by Tumi Sole as one of the guest speakers and social media favourite Mr Smeg as one of the DJs.

Segapo shared that Mr Smeg also wants to buy a suit for one lucky matric student in July, which will be tailored by Palse. The details of the competition will be announced in due course.

