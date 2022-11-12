Diabetes is a ticking time bomb

With more than 4.2 million people suffering from diabetes in South Africa, Pharma Dynamics pharmaceutical company has urged both government and the public to focus on preventative care ahead of World Diabetes Day on Monday 14 November.

It revealed that more than 4.2 million people now suffer from the condition, that is one in nine adults.

Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects the way the body processes blood sugar or glucose.

Diabetes complications include: Heart attack or stroke, blindness, poor circulation in the feet that could lead to amputation if left untreated, nerve damage, kidney problems and gum disease.

Spokesperson for Pharma Dynamics Nicole Jennings, said because of the high obesity rate, South Africa is the epicentre of type two diabetes on the continent.

“According to a study published in the Lancet, we are the most obese nation in sub-Saharan Africa and among the most obese nations in the world.

“Obesity increases our risk of many debilitating and deadly diseases, including heart disease and certain cancers. Obesity is also a primary driver of T2D with 90% of patients categorised as either overweight or obese.

“While T2D is more common in older adults, the increase in the number of children with obesity has led to more diabetes cases in younger people too,” said Jennings.

“What is alarming, is that about 50% of people that have diabetes now, don’t even know they have it. This means closer to 8 or 9 million people in SA are living with diabetes than the predicted 4.2 million. Even if you don’t suspect you have diabetes, rather have it tested annually. This can be done at your GP or pharmacy clinic. At-home devices, called blood glucose meters, can also be used.

“Prevention and remission should be at the heart of SA’s long term strategy for diabetes. The Department of Health already spends in the region of 12% of its entire budget on treating diabetes, which runs into billions.”

A range of treatment options typically include:

Following a healthy diet. Your doctor or dietician could work out a diet plan for you by adjusting your calorie intake to get you to your healthy weight goal.

Exercise. Regular physical activity will help you to lose and/or maintain a healthy weight, plus it'll help to regulate blood sugar levels.

Regular physical activity will help you to lose and/or maintain a healthy weight, plus it’ll help to regulate blood sugar levels. Medication. Your doctor will decide whether it’s necessary for you to go on medication and/or insulin to help maintain healthy blood glucose levels.

“As with most diseases, early detection is crucial to prevent complications. Too many people are ignoring the obvious warning signs and may be setting themselves up for serious and debilitating illness down the line.”

