‘Muvhango’ crew hits the road in celebration of Silver Jubilee

SABC2 drama series Muvhango’s Silver Jubilee celebrations continue as the cast and crew members indulge in a roadtrip from Johannesburg to Venda in Limpopo for a weekend get-away.

The master of the show, Duma Ndlovu, expressed excitement after the show reached the 25-year milestone, saying the year will be full of celebrations and road trips was just one of them.

“The year-long celebrations will mark the anniversary of the soapie by engaging passionate fans and igniting audiences’ excitement. We have many exciting new things that will be announced soon, which will include a chance for viewer interactions,” said Ndlovu.

In celebration of Silver Jubilee, Ndlovu said new scenes will be shot in the original setting of Venda. One of the sponsors of the roadtrip is the original Chief Netshidzivhe, the chief of Thate played by Gabriel Temudzani as Azwindini on the weekday drama series.

The team will have a stay at the MGB Hotel at 2 Ten and indulge in breakfast with the mayor, parade between Thulamela and Vhembe, lunch at Phiphidi Waterfall, enjoy a gala dinner at Kalahari Waterfront, and end it all with a visit to Thathe, which will be hosted by the chief on Sunday before heading back home.

Maumela Mahuwa, who plays Susan on the show, said she only missed four years since the drama premiered on television but has always felt like an original cast, especially as she shares this milestone trip with the former and active cast members.

“I have been with Muvhango for 21 of 25 years and it has been a massively exciting journey. We made so many memories in this show. It’s to the point where it’s surreal,” shared Mahuwa.

Temudzani added: “As we are driving, people are happy upon seeing us. It is so overwhelming and we are very grateful to be embraced by the multitudes of our people, not just the viewers, but South Africans at large.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author