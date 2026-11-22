South Africa is making a comeback at the Culinary World Cup after a lengthy absence, with nine chefs having jetted off to Luxembourg to represent the country at the prestigious international competition that began yesterday and ends on Wednesday.

Chefs from more than 50 nations will be taking part.

Covid hiatus

Since Covid-19 started in 2020, financial constraints and a lack of sponsorship made an international return difficult, until now.

“We have not competed since Covid, so being back is significant,” says Chef Zana Alvarado, team facilitator from the board of directors of the South African Chefs Association.

Putting SA talent on world stage

For Alvarado, Mzansi’s return to the Culinary World Cup represents far more than a culinary competition. “It is an opportunity to put South African talent back in the room, show what our chefs can do and remind the world that we belong on this stage.”

Getting nine chefs ready for an international competition of this magnitude has not been an easy feat.

Preparations

Alvarado says preparations have been underway for more than six months, encompassing everything from logistics and culinary development to stress management and the personal discipline needed to perform under pressure.

“Preparing for a competition of this scale is about the whole person,” she explains. “You need culinary skill but also focus, resilience and the ability to work as a team. Preparation has to go deeper than the kitchen.”

Attention to detail has been central to the team’s training. In a competition where creativity, precision and presentation matter, every element counts.

“The smallest details can make the biggest difference,” Alvarado says. “Every element has a purpose. You have to be disciplined, prepared and completely present in the moment.”

National pride

Beyond the technical demands lies something even more powerful: the responsibility of representing an entire nation.

“It is a matter of national pride to stand here wearing green and gold,” Alvarado says.

“We are carrying the hopes of a nation. We want South Africans to see themselves in this team and know that our talent can compete with the very best.”

For participant Chef Lesedi Morudi, the opportunity to wear the national colours carries a personal meaning. It is not just about competing internationally; it is also about honouring the family and community who have helped shape his journey.

“It is a huge responsibility,” Morudi says. “My grandmother reminded me that I would not be representing only myself, but my whole community. That stays with me and gives this experience a meaning beyond the competition.”

With the team preparing to take on the world, Morudi says he feels ready for the challenge, emphasising the importance of mental strength and self-belief.

“I feel extremely prepared. A lot of it comes down to the mind believing in yourself, staying focused and remembering why you are here,” he says. “I am proud to represent South Africa and I want to give it everything I have.”

Alvarado hopes the team’s participation will inspire greater investment in the sector and open doors for the next generation of chefs.