New township cuisine retains trusted flavours

New township chefs concerned with preserving township cuisine have dedicated themselves to repackaging and giving plates an attractive new look, but one thing they make sure they keep is flavour density.

Townships are renowned for culture fusion, and this has blended and spiced up different meals in the same pot. This history has remained powerful in attracting the masses.

Here are some of the must-have foods when doing a short left into a township:

Kota/ bunny chow

The bunny chow meal is deeply rooted in India, emphasising that the separation of races in South Africa didn’t stop cultures from adopting each other’s meals. The bunny chow has become a signature kasi meal.

The Soweto Kota Festival celebrates this handy meal for saving community members from hunger. The flavourful fast food meal is usually made from a quarter loaf of unsliced bread stuffed with anything from mince meat to fries, cheese and polony. The more meat fillings you have, the better, and it is not a fork and knife meal.

Various townships have recently enhanced the flavour by toasting the bread.

Township traditional plates

This is anything from mogodu (tripe) and skopo (animal head) to ditlhakwana (pig trotters).

This has led to the culture of Mogodu Mondays in different pubs and restaurants where people gather to enjoy their favourite traditional meals, with potjie Sundays carrying the same idea. These meals are found at taxi ranks, sold by vendors from their small stalls.

Then there are special restaurants such as Back2Front Restaurant in Phuthaditjhaba, Free State where you can find a platter serving all in one.

Cape Malay meal

The Cape Malay came into South Africa as slaves and some as political prisoners. They resided in Cape Town during the apartheid era. They introduced their spicy meals in South Africa, which have since been marked as township originals, such as tomato bredie and breyani.

Braaied meat

Load-shedding has revived the culture of having a braai at home or with friends.

You even see long queues at the chicken dust corner as the lights go off. This is because the meal is easy to make and a tasty fast food meal for anyone

wishing to save time. Local restaurants now serve the chicken dust with sides of your choice.

Monster shakes

Freak shakes are causing waves in the township local food markets regardless of the season, and have the power to make anyone feel like a kid in a candy store. Township foods are originally loved for their messy appearance, which creates the impression that they will tickle your taste buds.

When building up a monster shake just about any dessert of your choice is allowed to go in. Have your milkshake at the botton, topped with different ice-creams, cake, waffles, chocolate and sweets – you need a very sweet tooth to survive this one.

Modern kasi foods

Brima Café in Daveyton Ekurhuleni, has brought a different feel to the township by bringing in more cultures into the kasi pots, including the English breakfast, calling it Vutha on the Run.

Sakhumzi restaurant on Vilakazi Street in Soweto also offers African cuisine with a twist, making it normal to have a traditional meal with a fork and knife.

The restaurant offers meals such as the Nkilane Basket and Diepkloof Snack Platter.

