Olwethu Leshabane presents mother of all baby showers

Fabulous blogger and content creator – on everything parenthood, Olwethu Leshabane, will present The Mother of all Baby showers to celebrate her 30th birthday.

Also the host of 1 Magic’s Oh Baby, she says ‘The Mother of all Baby showers’ (#MoaB) is an initiative that will spoil 33 expectant moms across South Africa via a virtual baby shower on July 5, 2020, from 1pm.

A mother of three herself, she says she has not slowed down over lockdown by hosting parenting talks with prominent experts on #TheSitDown.

Olwethu refers to herself as a career-focused mom and wife. As the founder of platforms such as The Art of Superwoman and The Sit Down, she says there is this ‘Superwoman’ syndrome that gets thrown over women when they have children.

“As if we should leave vulnerability behind as we will figure it out. Therefore, don’t ask for help or advise… as if women are bulletproof.”

She aims to put a smile on expectant mom’s faces who were unable to celebrate due to lockdown restrictions.

“Why host a baby shower?” Besides being a certified doula (coined #DigitalDoula), I love a good baby shower experience! This will be an online baby shower and the aim is to cheer up moms that are almost due to deliver. As the host of 1 Magic’s Oh Baby, I attended and judged so many baby showers, so I kind of think I’ve become quite the expert at them. I also treasure the journey of pregnancy and believe moms must be treasured and spoilt on this journey,” She says.

She explained that 30 of the moms have been randomly selected after being nominated by their friends and families on her Instagram page.

The remaining three are her Doula Practice clients and friends.

“The moms will be split into various groups and will have on-screen interaction with me having candid discussions about their pregnancy journey.”

Each mom will be receiving gifts worth approximately R10 000 from Zulzi, Stokke, Faithful to Nature, Cleanipedia, Zamaan, ORMS, Optiphi, Flourish Network, Chelino Baby and a few others.

The event will be a webinar with special guest appearances by Dr Khanya Khanyile, Vika Shipalana and Basetsana Khumalo, who will be talking on childcare, art of living for moms and motivating moms to still live out their dreams and ambitions, respectively.

The event will also be streamed live on the Art of Superwoman blog, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram.

There will be a grand prize in R50 000 worth of gifts to be won by one lucky mom-to-be.

To win, the moms-to-be simply need to rally their friends and families to vote for them on www.artofsuperwoman.com/moab. The mom-to-be with the most votes wins. The winner will be announced at the end of virtual baby shower.

Somaya Stockenstroom