Pearl Thusi and Swanky Jerry take Karl Lagerfeld to the world

Media personality Pearl Thusi and Nigerian fashion designer Swanky Jerry are the new global brand ambassadors of Karl Lagerfeld.

The announcement was made at the official launch of the Karl Lagerfeld store in Sandton City on Thursday.

The late fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld, was known as the creative director of the French fashion house Chanel, a position He held from 1983 until his death. He was also the creative director of the Italian fashion house Fendi. He collaborated on different fashion and art-related projects.

Lagerfeld was best known for his signature white hair, black sunglasses, fingerless gloves, and high, starched collars.

Melina Lambrakis the Director of Europa Art Group said the official launch was a celebration of the first Karl Lagerfeld store in the southern hemisphere.

“We are very proud to have been able to do this and the plan is for a roll-out of another three to four stores in the next couple of years.”

The preview launch was also the showcase of the Alled Martinez range, which is a gender-neutral range.

“The collaboration was formed because the two were true to themselves in fighting for rights for people’s gender equality, diversity, and inclusivity.”

