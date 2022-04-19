‘Plus-sized women have the right to look sexy’

“I was just a young girl with a big body, but everything my size in stores made me look like a grandmother and I realised that the fashion industry needed some reimagining,” says Plus-Fab creative and founding director Ouma Tema.

Tema said her business was born out of frustration as she realised that the South African fashion space was not meant for the bold-figured women – not until now when most retail stores are now trying to flood the market.

“The concept is changing and I am more than happy to have been part of the people that drove the movement back in the days,” she said.

There’s no one that should assume that plus-size women need to cover their round bellies and thick thighs. The fashion industry believed, for a long time, that we don’t deserve to look sexy and that had to change!

“I would be invited to an event and trust me, I would go around in circles at the mall but still come out with nothing befitting the theme, just because I am a plus size. I had to stand up for my girls out there and make clothes we want to see ourselves in. Fashion is for us too.”

In 2011, Tema began to search for a seamstress to help bring her vision to life and initially sold her designs from the boot of her car.

The business moved to her garage-turned-studio after two years but the demand for her designs forced her to secure a small studio at the State Theatre in the Pretoria CBD.

“My fellow plus-sized women loved the work that we were doing because they felt that someone finally understood them. We want our confidence boosted too, we want to be complimented for our attires too, and we want to be recognised in this industry. If no one will do it for us, we’ll do it ourselves.”

The fashionista said she never understood what running a business would be like as she had no systems in place. She didn’t know how much her products cost or even how much profit her business was making. All this was solved when she entered the Engen Pitch & Polish competition last year. The competition aims to help promote entrepreneurial growth. Tema was second runner-up, winning R50 000.

“I look at my business differently now. I have implemented a few systems, which help me get a clearer picture of my business. If it’s the prize money you are looking for, please don’t enter. If you want to learn and grow your business to greater heights, enter,” she exclaims.

Plus-Fab now has a fully-fledged production factory that employs 16 people and sells in 10 malls across the country.

The brand offers swimsuits, wedding gowns, traditional dresses, jumpsuits, and anything that fits a fashion imagination – plus it can be tailor-made for you.

“Plus-size is officially recognised in the industry, I thank my girls countrywide for standing up for themselves and saying “no” to the granny clothes we were thought to deserve.”

