Save lives this Breast Cancer Awareness month

The annual campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer in October comes under the theme Rise.

The 2022 campaign is to ensure that every woman has access to screenings and support.

The PinkDrive urges South Africans to Rise to the challenge and assist them in acquiring a desperately needed new mammography machine for their famous Mobile Women’s Health Unit.

This mobile clinic provides screening and education for gender-related cancers including breast, cervical and prostate cancer to traditionally underserviced communities in South Africa.

According to Noelene Kotschan, CEO and Founder of PinkDrive, an online payment of R30 will help meet their funding goal.

“Just one new mammography machine will make an enormous difference, and you can be a part of that difference by visiting our website and helping us to reach the goal of 100 000 people making a R30 donation, which will cover the R3 million cost of the machine,” said Kotschan.

Lianne Williams of Vuma says individuals and organisations shouldn’t underestimate how much of a difference their donation will make.

“Every cent that PinkDrive receives is a cent they didn’t previously have, and it goes towards changing or even saving someone’s life. We urge South Africans to come together and ‘Rise’ up, to bring critical screening and diagnostics to communities across the country. If we do this together we can help eliminate preventable illness and death,” she concluded.

Meanwhile Vodacom Blue Bulls players in partnership with Jacaranda FM and Vodacom will donate R 100 000 to assist a cancer sufferering 42-year-old single mom, Adéle from Standerton, with expenses, necessities, treatment and beyond.

On 30 October, the Vodacom Bulls will face the Cell-C Sharks donning their official Pink away-gear at Loftus Versfeld to show support for Breast Cancer awareness, CANSA, and PinkDrive.

Both teams will honour women and men who have fought cancer, by displaying their pictures on the back of their jerseys.

