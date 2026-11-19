As South Africans prepare for another season of beach outings, road trips, family braais and festive celebrations, environmental experts are encouraging holidaymakers to make more conscious choices about how they spend their summer.

The arrival of ‘Dezemba’ traditionally signals a time to let loose, travel, reconnect with loved ones and enjoy the country’s beaches, markets and outdoor attractions. But while the festive season brings plenty of opportunities to make memories, it can also mean increased fuel consumption, food waste and single-use plastic.

According to WWF South Africa, enjoying the holiday season does not have to come at the expense of the environment. A few practical changes to everyday habits can help reduce environmental impact while still making the most of the summer break.

ALSO READ: Why December has become South Africa’s most dangerous month

7 ways to make your December celebrations a little greener

1. Make your holiday road trip more fuel-efficient

With many South Africans expected to hit the road over the festive season, how motorists drive can make a difference to both their fuel bills and the environment. Accelerating gradually, maintaining a consistent speed and avoiding unnecessary braking can help reduce fuel consumption.

Petrol and diesel vehicles release carbon dioxide when fuel is burned, contributing to greenhouse gas emissions. Using less fuel therefore means fewer emissions. It is a practical reminder that a more environmentally conscious holiday can start before you even reach your destination.

2. Park the car and explore on foot

Not every summer outing needs to involve driving from one attraction to another. South Africa has plenty of neighbourhoods and public spaces worth exploring at a slower pace, from Cape Town’s First Thursdays and Johannesburg’s art precincts to Durban’s beachfront promenade.

ALSO READ: December travel remains non-negotiable as consumers tighten budgets

Where it is safe and practical, consider parking once and walking between nearby destinations. Apart from reducing unnecessary short-distance car trips, walking offers an opportunity to discover local businesses, attractions and hidden gems that might otherwise go unnoticed.

3. Think twice before ordering seafood

Seafood is a summer favourite, whether served at a seaside restaurant, enjoyed over a family lunch or thrown onto the festive braai.

However, not all seafood choices are equally sustainable. Overfishing and unsustainable fishing practices put pressure on marine ecosystems and threaten the long-term availability of certain species.

WWF South Africa recommends using its Southern African Sustainable Seafood Initiative (SASSI) app to check seafood choices before buying or ordering.

The app uses a traffic-light system to guide consumers: green indicates the best choices, orange means consumers should think twice, while red identifies seafood that should be avoided. A quick check before placing an order could help consumers make choices that support healthier oceans.

4. Pack reusable essentials

Beach days, picnics and outdoor gatherings often come with disposable cups, plastic bottles, shopping bags and food packaging. One way to reduce the waste generated by summer activities is to pack reusable essentials before leaving home.

Water bottles, shopping bags, food containers and reusable cups can help reduce reliance on single-use products. It is also worth being mindful of waste when visiting beaches, parks and other natural spaces. Dispose of rubbish responsibly and leave these places as clean as you found them.

5. Support local businesses and producers

Summer markets offer more than an opportunity to find interesting gifts and delicious seasonal produce. They also provide an opportunity to support South African entrepreneurs, artisans, growers and small businesses.

Choosing locally produced goods can help sustain local livelihoods while encouraging consumers to think more carefully about where their purchases come from.

Whether shopping for festive gifts, preparing for a family braai or browsing a weekend market, consider buying seasonal produce and locally made products. Finding out how something was produced and where it comes from is a good starting point for more conscious consumption.

6. Give your summer wardrobe a second life

The arrival of summer does not necessarily mean spending money on an entirely new wardrobe. Before heading to the shops for another collection of holiday outfits, consider shopping second-hand, swapping clothes with friends or finding new ways to style pieces already hanging in your cupboard.

Vintage stores, charity shops and clothing rental services also offer alternatives to buying brand-new garments. The Ellen MacArthur Foundation estimates that doubling the number of times a garment is worn could reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with the clothing industry by 44%.

It is a reminder that sustainable fashion is not always about buying something new. Sometimes the most environmentally friendly outfit is already in your wardrobe.

7. Enjoy the festive food without wasting it

No ‘Dezemba’ celebration is complete without a generous spread, but festive gatherings can also result in unnecessary food waste. South Africa loses and wastes approximately a third of the food produced in the country, while food loss and waste globally account for an estimated 8% to 10% of greenhouse gas emissions.

Planning meals around the number of guests, preparing realistic portions and storing leftovers safely can help reduce the amount of food that ends up in the bin.

Leftovers can also be transformed into another meal rather than being discarded. Being mindful of what goes into the shopping trolley, onto the plate and into the fridge can make a difference during a season when food often takes centre stage.

For Pedzi Gozo, Head of Strategic Communications at WWF South Africa, protecting the environment should not mean sacrificing the enjoyment that comes with the festive season.

“Nobody should feel bad about making the most of the summer holidays, but it’s worth remembering that so much of what we enjoy comes from nature,” says Gozo.

She says nature sustains everything from the food people share to the beaches and outdoor spaces they visit during the holidays.

“Looking after our shared home doesn’t mean giving up the things we love. It simply means being more mindful of how we go about our everyday lives. Small actions can help reduce emissions, protect natural resources and support healthier ecosystems, and together they can make a meaningful difference.”

Gozo encourages South Africans to move beyond environmental awareness and turn it into everyday action.

“Everyone has a role to play in protecting our shared home, and making just one or two more environmentally conscious choices this summer is a great place to start,” she concludes.

Ultimately, a greener ‘Dezemba’ does not require an expensive lifestyle overhaul or a complete change to holiday traditions. It starts with being more intentional about how we travel, shop, eat and enjoy the natural spaces around us.