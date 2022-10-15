South African designers feature at Seychelles Fashion Week

Four South African designers were featured at the fifth edition of the Seychelles Fashion Week that came to an end on October 1. The fashion show was made up of six local and international designers.

The first part of the show took place at LaDigue on September 28, where history was made as the Island Hotel La Digue Lodge hosted everyone at once. Three shows then took place on three different islands and the fashion designers were happy to showcase their crafts.

The shows were choreographed and produced by South African fashion show producer/ choreographer, kgomotso Seboko, who also coached all 50 models from Seychelles.

Emmally Hoareau, Fina Zialor and Darren Esther from Seychelles, Precious Lulu from South Africa, Dwi Iskandar from Indonesia, and Armando Azevedo from the UK showcased six creative collections.

The show was choreographed by Armando Azevedo from the United Kingdom and Fina Zialor closed the event with colourful tropical design depicting a traditional costume with a modern touch that was appreciated by the audience.

