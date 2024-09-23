Unhealthy lifestyle leads to unhealthy skin – Nomzamo Mbatha

Nomzamo Mbatha, an actress and media personality, feels that a person’s lifestyle is reflected in their skin.

Last Thursday, Mbatha was revealed as the new skincare spokesperson for Neutrogena.

The company is a world leader in skincare and is renowned for its dedication to high-quality products and solutions based on science.

Speaking with Sunday World, Mbatha — who is presently on the brand’s face-care line — said that maintaining the partnership is a dream come true.

“I believe that there are so many synergies that we both believe in when it comes to our positionings and also the integrity that we want to continue to stand with within the market,” she said.

“It has always been a dream of mine to be an ambassador of this brand, and for us to be on year nine is an incredible milestone.”

I do not promise a perfect life

As an African woman, Mbatha stated that the brand’s accessibility and its emphasis on health rather than perfection are what make it appealing to her.

“With my brand and who I am, I never promise people a perfect life. I always show people the realities of what it is like to be in my life and lead such a busy life,” she said.

“I myself have had skin problems; I get stressed, and that leads to me getting breakouts.

“Whenever people tell me their problems, I always ask about their lifestyle. The lifestyle really affects the health of the skin, and I believe that it is a holistic aspect.

“The product can only do so much, but if you are still living an unhealthy lifestyle, then you will not have healthy skin.”

As the largest organ in the body, she continued, taking good care of the skin is essential.

She added that having beautiful, healthy skin is a result of controlling stress levels and environmental factors.

