What to do in Johannesburg during New Year’s Eve

Johannesburg – Jozi comes alive with the best parties and the wildest celebrations that attract tourists from far and wide.

Rock the biggest New Year events in Johannesburg and live every moment in this City of gold.

From attending rock concerts, orchestral evenings, dance parties to watching firework extravaganza, Johannesburg has lots to offer the discerning travellers.

Things to do in Jozi on New Year’s eve:

If you’re looking for exciting nightlife in Johannesburg, then you won’t be disappointed. Hipster clubs, dancing bars, and pubs are dotted all over the sprawling city.

The dance clubs offer a variety of African music and themed nights to spice up your night. Carfax and Club Evolution are some places that provide an electrifying ambiance for unrivaled fun.

Apart from clubs, there is a lively food scene, cafes, bistros, and fine dining restaurants in Johannesburg that have organized special New Year’s eve family events for wholesome entertainment.

Mandela Square is a popular place that is not to be missed from your travel itinerary. There are some venues for live theatrical performances that give an opportunity to gain insight into the cultural life of South Africa.

If you want to make your New Year’s eve family event special, then choose to visit The Riverside Farm village to experience relaxed country life. This family-oriented venue is pet and kids-friendly with live music events on Sundays, themed events, exhibitions, and stalls that sell handmade leather goods, homemade food, woodwork items, and everything that’s simple and authentic.

With so much on your platter, you are surely going to cherish your New Year’s Eve 2020 Johannesburg and remember these fascinating experiences for a lifetime.

