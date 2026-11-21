Lotto results for Saturday, November 21 2026
Lotto: 07 | 08 | 28 | 35 | 38 | 51 Bonus Ball: 44
Lotto Plus 1: 09 | 11 | 17| 29 | 44 | 46 Bonus Ball: 20
Lotto MAX 5: 03 | 16 | 17 | 21 | 47 | 49 Bonus Ball: 44
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- The Lotto results for Saturday, November 21, 2026, were 07, 08, 28, 35, 38, and 51 with the Bonus Ball 44.
- Lotto Plus 1 numbers were 09, 11, 17, 29, 44, and 46 with the Bonus Ball 20.
- Lotto MAX 5 numbers were 03, 16, 17, 21, 47, and 49 with the Bonus Ball 44.
- The Bonus Ball for the main Lotto draw and Lotto MAX 5 was number 44.
- Lotto Plus 1 had a different Bonus Ball, which was number 20.
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Lotto: 07 | 08 | 28 | 35 | 38 | 51 Bonus Ball: 44
Lotto Plus 1: 09 | 11 | 17| 29 | 44 | 46 Bonus Ball: 20
Lotto MAX 5: 03 | 16 | 17 | 21 | 47 | 49 Bonus Ball: 44