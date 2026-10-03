Lotto results for Saturday, October 03 2026
Lotto: 07 | 18 | 25 | 36 | 40 | 44 Bonus Ball: 38
Lotto Plus 1: 04 | 19 | 20 | 23 | 44 | 48 Bonus Ball: 27
Lotto MAX 5: 01 | 14 | 36 | 42 | 45 | 48 Bonus Ball: 50
- The Lotto numbers for Saturday, October 03, 2026, are 07, 18, 25, 36, 40, and 44 with a Bonus Ball of 38.
- Lotto Plus 1 numbers are 04, 19, 20, 23, 44, and 48 with a Bonus Ball of 27.
- Lotto MAX 5 numbers are 01, 14, 36, 42, 45, and 48 with a Bonus Ball of 50.
- The Lotto results were drawn on Saturday, October 3, 2026.
- The article provides the winning numbers for three different lottery games.