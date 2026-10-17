Lotto

Lotto results for Saturday, October 17 2026

By Sunday World
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Lotto results are out
The lotto results for Saturday, October 17, 2026, are available.
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Lotto results for Saturday, October 17 2026

Lotto:              02 | 04 | 06 | | 10| 15 | 46        Bonus Ball: 01

Lotto Plus 1:    10 | 14| 30 | 33 | 43 | 51       Bonus Ball: 52

Lotto MAX 5:    04 | 11 | 18 | 25 | 41 | 46       Bonus Ball: 49

  • The Lotto numbers drawn on Saturday, October 17, 2026, were 02, 04, 06, 10, 15, and 46, with Bonus Ball 01.
  • Lotto Plus 1 numbers were 10, 14, 30, 33, 43, and 51, with Bonus Ball 52.
  • Lotto MAX 5 numbers were 04, 11, 18, 25, 41, and 46, with Bonus Ball 49.
  • The Lotto draw included a total of six main numbers and one Bonus Ball.
  • The results cover three different games: Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto MAX 5.
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