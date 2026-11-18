Lotto results for Wednesday, November 18 2026
Lotto: 06| 09| 21| 36| 38| 47 Bonus Ball: 13
Lotto Plus 1: 15| 18| 29| 35| 50| 51 Bonus Ball: 21
Advertisement
Lotto MAX 5: 04| 11| 13| 18| 30| 46 Bonus Ball: 44
- The Lotto results for Wednesday, November 18, 2026, are 06, 09, 21, 36, 38, and 47 with Bonus Ball 13.
- The Lotto Plus 1 numbers are 15, 18, 29, 35, 50, and 51 with Bonus Ball 21.
- Lotto MAX 5 numbers drawn are 04, 11, 13, 18, 30, and 46 with Bonus Ball 44.
- The results include three different lottery games: Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto MAX 5.
- No jackpot or prize amounts are mentioned in the results.
🎧 Listen to this article
Lotto: 06| 09| 21| 36| 38| 47 Bonus Ball: 13
Lotto Plus 1: 15| 18| 29| 35| 50| 51 Bonus Ball: 21
Lotto MAX 5: 04| 11| 13| 18| 30| 46 Bonus Ball: 44