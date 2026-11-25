Lotto results for Wednesday, November 25 2026
Lotto: 26| 28| 31| 34| 36| 43 Bonus Ball: 07
Lotto Plus 1: 19| 44| 45| 46| 51| 52 Bonus Ball: 37
Advertisement
Lotto MAX 5: 01| 26| 27| 33| 39| 51 Bonus Ball: 05
- The Lotto results for Wednesday, November 25, 2026, were 26, 28, 31, 34, 36, and 43 with a Bonus Ball of 07.
- Lotto Plus 1 numbers drawn were 19, 44, 45, 46, 51, and 52 with a Bonus Ball of 37.
- Lotto MAX 5 numbers drawn were 01, 26, 27, 33, 39, and 51 with a Bonus Ball of 05.
- The Lotto draw included a Bonus Ball in each category.
- Subscribers can sign up for a newsletter related to the Lotto results.