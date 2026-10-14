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Lotto results for Wednesday, October 14 2026
Lotto: 11| 12| 30| 42| 47| 48 Bonus Ball: 10
Lotto Plus 1: 01| 02| 22| 25| 27| 50 Bonus Ball: 32
Lotto MAX 5: 03| 08| 15| 24| 31| 32 Bonus Ball: 39
- The Lotto winning numbers for Wednesday, October 14, 2026, are 11, 12, 30, 42, 47, and 48 with a Bonus Ball of 10.
- The Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers are 01, 02, 22, 25, 27, and 50 with a Bonus Ball of 32.
- The Lotto MAX 5 winning numbers are 03, 08, 15, 24, 31, and 32 with a Bonus Ball of 39.
- The Lotto draw took place on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.
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