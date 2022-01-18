REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Matric Results

Court ruling to publish matric results causes a stir

By Anelisa Sibanda

Johannesburg- The Pretoria High court on Tuesday overruled the Basic Department’s decision to not have matric results published on any media platforms.

The results were meant not to be published due to the POPI act.

AfriForum, Maroela Media and served court papers on Friday (14 January) to oppose the Department of Basic Education’s sudden decision not to publish the 2021 matric results in the media on an urgent basis in court.

The decision has left many divided in South Africa, with some happy that the results will be published, while others feel the results should not be published.

Take a look at what some South Africans had to say about the decision on Twitter, below: 

