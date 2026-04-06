Changan UNI-S gears up for battle in SA’s mid-size SUV segment

The surge of Chinese automotive brands into South Africa gathered further momentum this past week with the launch of the all-new Changan UNI-S in Kempton Park, Johannesburg. Hosted by Jameel Motors, the official distributor of Changan vehicles locally, the event signalled the brand’s growing ambition in one of the country’s most competitive segments.

Changan Automobile, one of China’s “Big Four” carmakers, traces its origins back to 1862 and has steadily expanded its presence across the Middle East and Africa since 1994. After a lengthy absence from South Africa, the brand returned in late 2025 and has wasted no time rebuilding its local portfolio. The UNI-S becomes its fifth model, joining the CS75 Pro, Alsvin sedan, Hunter REEV bakkie and Deepal S07 electric coupe-SUV.

Fierce competition

Positioned squarely in the heart of the mid-size SUV category, the UNI-S enters a fiercely contested space dominated by models such as the Volkswagen (VW) Tiguan, Toyota Corolla Cross, Kia Sportage, Haval H6, Chery Tiggo 7 Pro and Jetour Dashing. Judging by its specification sheet, Changan has come well prepared.

The UNI-S is offered in three derivatives – CS, CL and CE – all powered by the brand’s award-winning Blue Whale 1.5-litre turbocharged engine delivering 138kW and 300Nm, paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Measuring 4.5 metres in length with a 475-litre boot, it strikes a practical balance between family usability and everyday versatility.

Strong opening statement

Design plays a central role in its appeal. At first glance, the UNI-S could easily be mistaken for a VW Tiguan, with clean lines and a confident stance that should resonate well with local buyers. Inside, the cabin is modern and tech-focused, anchored by a 12.8-inch infotainment screen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration via Changan’s AI-driven interface.

Even the entry-level CS comes generously equipped, offering LED lighting, climate control, ventilated front seats and a comprehensive safety suite including ABS, stability control and multiple airbags. It’s a strong opening statement in a market where value increasingly drives purchasing decisions.

The mid-range CL builds on this with a more advanced suite of driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and traffic sign recognition. It also introduces a more premium interior finish with microfibre upholstery and added convenience features such as rain-sensing wipers and heated mirrors.

CE derivative composed and comfortable

At the top of the range, the CE derivative leans firmly into premium territory. It gains 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic parking assist and a full complement of advanced driver assistance systems, including blind spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert. Additional luxuries such as a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, seat memory and an upgraded sound system elevate the experience further.

On the road, the UNI-S CE impressed with a composed and comfortable ride during the launch route from the Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre in Kempton Park to Hartbeespoort Dam. The multi-link rear suspension delivered notable stability through corners, while overall refinement is commendable for the segment. Fuel consumption hovered around 7,3 litres per 100km. However, some areas still require polish. The turbo engine produces a noticeable induction noise under load and there was a slight wheel squeak when pulling off from a standstill. The sound system, too, doesn’t quite match the premium promise at higher volumes.

One standout feature is the Smart Remote Key with remote parking assist – a rare inclusion in this segment. It allows the driver to manoeuvre the vehicle in and out of tight spaces from outside the car, echoing technology typically reserved for high-end luxury models.

A compelling value proposition

Pricing starts at R389,900 for the CS, rising to R429,900 for the CL and R469,900 for the flagship CE – positioning the UNI-S as a compelling value proposition against established rivals. Pricing includes a five-year / 150 000km warranty, five-year / 90 000km service plan and five-year / 150 000km roadside assistance.

With bold design, strong standard specification and a growing brand presence, the Changan UNI-S arrives with clear intent. While refinement improvements would elevate the overall package, it has the potential to become a serious contender in South Africa’s mid-size SUV landscape, and further evidence that Chinese manufacturers are no longer here to participate, but to compete.

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