Chery adds safety and tech with new Tiggo 7 Executive

Chery South Africa has expanded its local SUV line-up with the introduction of the new Chery Tiggo 7 Executive, a higher-spec derivative of the Tiggo 7 Prime, aimed at buyers seeking more comfort, convenience, and enhanced safety features.

The Executive arrives as the Chinese brand continues to grow its footprint in the competitive mid-size SUV segment, where value-packed offerings and high specification levels are increasingly shaping consumer choice.

However, the brand’s momentum comes amid heightened scrutiny, with Chery recently coming under the spotlight from the Automobile Association over the interpretation and communication of its NCAP safety ratings—an issue that has sparked broader debate around transparency in safety claims.

Focus on occupant protection

Positioned as a more premium offering, the Tiggo 7 Executive builds on the Prime with a strong focus on occupant protection.

It introduces seven airbags as standard, including full-length curtain airbags and a front centre airbag.

The model also has an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) that includes lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and autonomous emergency braking.

Practicality and everyday usability are also key pillars. The addition of an electronic child safety lock and a surround-view camera system—powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip—aims to make urban driving and parking easier.

The system includes an underbody view function, a feature increasingly seen in newer Chinese entrants.

Inside, the Tiggo 7 Executive raises the bar with a more premium cabin. Features include a panoramic sunroof, a power tailgate, synthetic leather upholstery, and a 50W wireless charger.

Both front seats are electrically adjustable, with heating and ventilation included to improve comfort across seasons.

Fiercely contested segment

The infotainment system carries over from the Prime, with dual 12.3-inch screens serving as the digital instrument cluster and central touchscreen.

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and voice command functionality are all standard, complemented by a six-speaker sound system.

Under the bonnet, the Executive retains the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, producing 108kW and 210Nm, paired with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission driving the front wheels. Claimed fuel consumption is 6.9 litres per 100km.

The new model enters a fiercely contested segment, taking on rivals such as the Mitsubishi Destinator GLS, Changan Uni-S CE, Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 XS, Suzuki Across 1.5 GLX, Mazda CX-3, Volkswagen T-Cross 1.0 TSI Life DSG (85kW), and Hyundai Creta.

Priced at R459 900, the Tiggo 7 Executive is backed by a 5-year/150 000km warranty, a 10-year/1-million-kilometre engine warranty for the first owner, and a 5-year/60 000km service plan, along with Chery’s transnational warranty support programme.

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