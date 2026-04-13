Hyundai adds new Grand i10 Executive as entry-level battle heats up

Hyundai Automotive South Africa is sharpening its focus on the fiercely contested entry-level segment with the introduction of a new Executive derivative to its popular Hyundai Grand i10 line-up.

The move comes at a time when competition is intensifying in the price-sensitive small car market, where affordability, safety, and value for money remain key purchase drivers for South African consumers.

The new Grand i10 Executive will be offered in both manual and automatic transmissions, broadening its appeal to a wider customer base.

A notable highlight is the inclusion of enhanced safety features as standard, including side and curtain airbags as well as electronic stability programme—additions that are expected to strengthen occupant protection and improve overall driving stability.

According to Stanley Anderson, CEO of Hyundai Automotive South Africa, the latest derivative reflects the brand’s ongoing commitment to evolving its product offering in line with customer expectations and technological advancements.

“We take a proactive and continuous approach to improving our vehicles,” said Anderson.

“The introduction of the Executive derivative reflects our commitment to enhancing safety and overall product value in a highly competitive segment.”

Intent to remain competitive

Hyundai confirmed that the existing Grand i10 Premium derivatives will remain on sale, ensuring a broader spread of options across different price points.

This strategy allows the brand to cater to both budget-conscious buyers and those seeking additional features without stepping out of the entry-level category.

The introduction of the Executive derivative also signals Hyundai’s intent to remain competitive in a segment that continues to see strong activity from established rivals such as the Toyota Vitz, Suzuki Swift, Volkswagen Polo Vivo, and new entrant Tata Tiago, all of which have built strong reputations for reliability and affordability in the local market.

While full specifications, pricing and local availability details are yet to be announced, Hyundai’s latest update suggests a clear focus on feature-led differentiation—particularly around safety—as brands battle for market share in one of South Africa’s most important vehicle segments.

Hyundai is preparing to bring the new derivative to market and will release further details in due course.

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