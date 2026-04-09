Kia enters bakkie battle in South Africa with new Tasman

Kia South Africa has officially entered the country’s highly competitive bakkie segment with the launch of its all-new Tasman, a bold move that marks one of the most significant expansions in the brand’s local history.

Long associated with passenger cars and SUVs, Kia is now stepping into a segment that sits at the heart of the South African market – a segment where even Mercedes-Benz previously tested the waters with the X-Class. Rather than adapting an existing model, the Tasman has been developed from the ground up as a purpose-built double cab, aimed at meeting the demands of both workhorse and lifestyle buyers.

Performance, refinement and efficiency

Powering the Tasman is a 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine delivering 154kW and 440Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. This setup is designed to offer a balance between performance, refinement and efficiency – key requirements in a segment where towing, long-distance travel and off-road capability are essential.

Built on a ladder-frame chassis, the Tasman combines a double wishbone front suspension with a rigid rear axle and leaf springs, ensuring durability and load-carrying ability. With a payload of over one tonne and a braked towing capacity of 3,500kg, it positions itself among the top contenders in its class.

Offroad capability

Off-road capability is another strong focus. With ground clearance of up to 252mm and a wading depth of 800mm, the Tasman is engineered to tackle tough terrain. Features such as selectable drive modes, terrain settings, a rear differential lock and downhill brake control further enhance its all-terrain credentials.

Inside, Kia has taken a more premium approach. A digital interface combining a 12.3-inch driver display and infotainment screen, along with modern connectivity and driver assistance systems, brings the Tasman in line with the brand’s latest passenger vehicles.

The local range spans from the work-focused LX to the more lifestyle-oriented SX and flagship X-Pro derivatives, catering to a wide spectrum of buyers.

Tough competition

The Tasman enters a fiercely contested segment dominated by established rivals such as the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max and Volkswagen Amarok – all of which enjoy strong brand loyalty in South Africa.

While Sunday World Motoring was not invited to the launch, we look forward to getting behind the wheel soon to assess whether the Tasman can truly challenge the segment’s heavyweights.

The new Kia Tasman officially goes on sale this week, with pricing ranging from R679,995 to R999,995.

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