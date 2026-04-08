Mercedes-Benz adds edge to premium hatch segment with new A-Class Night Edition

Mercedes-Benz South Africa has expanded its compact car line-up with the introduction of the exclusive A-Class Night Edition, a new special model that blends sporty styling with premium features in a simplified package.

Positioned as a more distinctive take on the popular A-Class, the Night Edition brings a darker, more aggressive design language aimed at younger, style-conscious buyers in the premium hatchback segment.

Night Package

The model is offered in two exterior finishes – Manufaktur Alpine Grey and Polar White – both contrasted by the signature Night Package. This includes high-gloss black detailing on the wing mirrors and window surrounds, giving the car a sharper, more assertive presence on the road.

Mercedes-Benz has also bundled in the AMG Line styling package as standard, adding sporty design elements and 19-inch AMG 5-twin-spoke alloy wheels derived from the performance-focused A35. LED lighting all round further enhances its visual appeal, particularly at night.

Hi-tech appeal

Inside, the cabin retains the brand’s hi-tech appeal, headlined by the dual-screen display with a 10.25-inch touchscreen running the latest MBUX infotainment system. Aviation-inspired turbine air vents, a Nappa leather steering wheel and a redesigned centre console reinforce the premium feel.

The Night Edition also simplifies the buying decision by including key convenience features such as a reversing camera, Mirror Package and Parking Package as standard.

Under the bonnet sits the A200 powertrain, producing 120kW and 270Nm of torque. This setup delivers a balance of efficiency and responsive performance suited to urban driving conditions.

Sporty character, everyday usability

According to Mercedes-Benz South Africa Vice President of Sales and Marketing Alexandra Boavida, the Night Edition responds to customer demand for greater exclusivity without added complexity.

“With the Night Edition, we have bundled the most desirable features into a unique offering that combines sporty character with everyday usability,” she said.

Priced from R889,700, the A-Class Night Edition includes a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.

The model enters a highly competitive premium compact hatch segment, going up against established rivals such as the BMW 1 Series, Audi A3 Sportback and Volkswagen Golf.

With its bold styling and curated specification, Mercedes-Benz is betting that the Night Edition will strengthen the A-Class’ appeal among buyers looking for a blend of luxury, performance and standout design.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content