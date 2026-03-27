Mercedes-Benz Trucks doubles down on heavy-haul segment

Mercedes-Benz Trucks is sharpening its focus on South Africa’s specialised heavy-haul segment. It is rolling out updated models aimed at tackling some of the country’s toughest transport conditions.

The German manufacturer is positioning its latest offerings — including the Arocs 4863AS/48 SLT and the Actros 4058S/39 — as solutions for industries such as mining, construction and logistics. Operators there demand high torque, durability and safety on long-distance and high-load routes.

Competitive local heavy commercial vehicle market

The move comes as competition intensifies in the heavy commercial vehicle market. Rivals such as Volvo Trucks, Scania, MAN Truck & Bus and FAW Trucks South Africa are all expanding their footprint locally. New entrants from China, including Sinotruk and Foton, are also gaining traction by competing aggressively on pricing.

Olaf Petersen, Vice President for Sales and Marketing at Daimler Truck Southern Africa, said operators in this segment are increasingly prioritising long-term reliability and operational value. “In the specialised trucking segment, we understand that our customers demand more than just power — they need reliability, safety, and long-term value they can count on,” he said.

Heavy-haul truck designed for extreme loads

At the centre of Mercedes-Benz’s strategy is the Arocs 4863AS/48 SLT, a heavy-haul truck designed for extreme loads. It is powered by a 15.6-litre engine delivering 460kW and 3,000Nm of torque, enabling it to haul combinations of up to 250 tonnes, required in sectors such as mining and abnormal load transport.

One of the truck’s defining features is its full-time 8×8 traction system, which improves stability and manoeuvrability when hauling oversized loads on challenging terrain. The model is also equipped with a turbo-retarder clutch system designed to reduce wear and improve control during steep inclines and descents — a critical factor on South Africa’s mountainous routes.

Infrastructure development, mining activity, cross-border logistics driving demand

Alongside it, the Actros 4058S/39 offers a slightly lighter but still capable alternative. With 425kW and 2,800Nm of torque, it is aimed at operators seeking a balance between heavy-duty performance and long-haul efficiency. The model carries a gross combination mass rating of up to 180 tonnes, placing it among the most capable standard tandem-drive truck tractors available locally.

Industry analysts note that infrastructure development, mining activity and cross-border logistics across Southern Africa are driving demand for specialised trucks. However, operators are also under pressure to reduce operating costs while maintaining uptime — factors that are reshaping buying decisions.

Cost efficiency, reliability and aftersales support

Mercedes-Benz Trucks says its focus remains on engineering vehicles suited to African conditions, particularly in remote and high-stress environments. The company’s operations and broader dealer network across Southern Africa continue to play a role in supporting fleet operators with servicing and parts availability.

As competition deepens and new players enter the market, the battle for dominance in South Africa’s heavy-haul trucking segment is expected to hinge not only on performance, but also on cost efficiency, reliability and aftersales support.