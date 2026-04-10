Porsche global sales dip 15% in Q1 as product shifts impact supply

Porsche AG reported a 15% decline in global vehicle deliveries for the first quarter of 2026, as limited product availability and model transitions weighed on performance.

The luxury sports car manufacturer delivered 60,991 vehicles worldwide between January and March, down from 71,470 units in the same period last year. The decline was largely attributed to the end of production of combustion-engined 718 models, a slowdown following the strong rollout of the all-electric Macan in 2025, and the discontinuation of tax incentives for electric and hybrid vehicles in the US.

Demand still robust

Despite the softer overall performance, demand for the iconic Porsche 911 remained strong, with deliveries rising 22% year on year to 13,889 units. Porsche said the continued popularity of high-performance derivatives such as GTS, Turbo and GT models reflects the strength of its core sports car offering.

The Porsche Cayenne emerged as the brand’s best-selling model in the quarter, with 19,183 units delivered globally, while the Porsche Macan recorded 18,209 deliveries, down 23% year on year as the transition to electrification continues.

Results in line with expectations

Porsche board member for sales and marketing Matthias Becker said the results were in line with expectations given the current product cycle.

“Following the end of the combustion-engined 718 and the strong deliveries of the fully electric Macan at market launch, our figures are below the prior-year level but overall in line with expectations,” he said.

Strong sales in North America

Regionally, North America remained Porsche’s largest market with 18,344 units delivered, although this was down 11% compared to last year. Germany recorded a modest 4% increase to 7,778 units, while Europe (excluding Germany) declined 18% to 14,710 units. China saw a sharper drop of 21% to 7,519 units amid a challenging market environment, while overseas and emerging markets fell 20% to 12,640 units.

Other model lines also recorded declines, with the Porsche Panamera down 42% due to a temporary product gap ahead of new variants, and the Porsche Taycan falling 19%. Deliveries of the discontinued 718 Boxster and Cayman dropped 60%.

Looking ahead, Porsche plans to launch the all-electric Cayenne later this year as it continues to align supply with its “value over volume” strategy.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content