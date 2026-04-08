Volkswagen hits 500K Polo export milestone as Kariega plant shines globally

Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has marked another major production milestone, rolling off the 500 000th unit of the current generation Polo for export at its Kariega plant in the Eastern Cape.

The landmark vehicle—finished in crystal ice blue and built in right-hand drive—is destined for the UK, one of VWGA’s key international markets.

The latest achievement reinforces South Africa’s growing importance in Volkswagen’s global production network.

The current Polo, which has been manufactured locally since 2021, is now exported to 38 markets worldwide, with Kariega serving as the sole global export hub for the model since 2024.

Producing a single Polo is no small feat. According to VWGA, it takes an average of three days and nearly 2 000 workers to assemble one unit, with about 1 400 individual components coming together in the process.

This level of coordination underscores the scale and sophistication of local manufacturing operations.

Four generations of Polo

The milestone also coincides with two significant anniversaries for Volkswagen in South Africa: 75 years of local vehicle production and 30 years of Polo manufacturing in Kariega.

Over three decades, the plant has produced four generations of the Polo, cementing its reputation as a cornerstone of Volkswagen’s global small car strategy.

In total, more than 2-million Polos (2 044 761 units) have been built at Kariega. Of these, nearly 600 000 units were sold locally, while over 1.4-million have been exported to international markets.

The current facelift model alone accounts for more than half (51.2%) of all Polo exports since 1996.

Germany has emerged as the biggest export destination recently, with over 124 000 units shipped between 2020 and 2026, followed closely by the UK.

Beyond production volumes, the Polo continues to earn global recognition.

It was recently named “Best Small Car” in Europe’s Auto Motor und Sport readers’ poll and also secured top honours in the small car category in CAR magazine’s 2026 Top 12 Best Buys.

Ulrich Schwabe, VWGA production director, described the milestone as a testament to the dedication of the plant’s workforce.

“This milestone shows the hard work, skill, and commitment of our teams. For three decades, our people have ensured that the Polo remains a trusted and globally competitive product,” he said.

As global demand for compact, efficient vehicles continues, the Polo’s success story positions South Africa as a critical player in the international automotive value chain.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content