Hyundai hits 800K sales milestone in South Africa after 25 years

Hyundai Automotive South Africa is celebrating a major milestone after selling 800 000 vehicles locally since entering the market 25 years ago.

From relatively humble beginnings in a market dominated by long-established global motoring giants, Hyundai has grown into one of the country’s most recognisable and trusted automotive brands.

Today, the South Korean company ranks as the fourth largest motoring brand in South Africa, trailing only Toyota, Suzuki and Volkswagen—an impressive feat in one of Africa’s most fiercely contested vehicle markets.

“Reaching 800,000 vehicles sold is a reflection of how much South Africans love the Hyundai brand,” said Stanley Anderson, CEO of Hyundai Automotive South Africa.

“We entered the market with a clear vision: to offer vehicles that combine quality, reliability and value for money, supported by exceptional after-sales service. Today’s milestone confirms that this vision resonates strongly with our customers.”

Hyundai has also carved out a reputation for innovation and customer confidence. It became the first automotive brand in South Africa to introduce a 7-year/200 000 km warranty, a bold move at the time that shifted industry standards and compelled competitors to extend their warranty offerings.

The company owns 44 of the 97 dealerships that make up the brand’s nationwide footprint. Beyond vehicle sales, Hyundai contributes significantly to the economy, employing around 2 500 people directly and supporting an estimated 12 500 livelihoods.

The company has invested R75-million in bursaries for employees and their families, built 23 community libraries, and provides workplace experience annually to 183 youth learners.

Ockert Janse van Rensburg, CEO of Motus Holdings Limited, the distributor of Hyundai vehicles in South Africa, said the milestone reflects consistent operational excellence.

No signs of slowing down

“This achievement highlights Hyundai Automotive South Africa’s strong brand positioning and customer-centric approach in a highly competitive market. Reaching 800,000 vehicle sales over 25 years is remarkable,” he said.

Looking ahead, Hyundai’s growth ambitions show no signs of slowing down. This year, the brand is expected to launch the flagship Hyundai Palisade SUV, the all-new Venue and a refreshed Creta—strengthening its presence in the highly contested SUV segment.

With 800,000 vehicles already on South African roads, Hyundai says its journey is far from over, pledging to continue delivering quality vehicles and customer experiences that earn the loyalty of motorists across the country.

