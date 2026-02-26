Alfa Romeo reopens orders for Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio in South Africa

Italian automotive brand Alfa Romeo has announced that it has reopened orders for its high-performance Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio models, giving South African enthusiasts another opportunity to own two of the brand’s most iconic performance machines.

The move forms part of Alfa Romeo’s global decision to extend production of the current Giulia and Stelvio range until 2027, following strong demand from loyal customers who want the Quadrifoglio badge to continue flying.

Speaking at the Brussels Motor Show earlier this year, Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili said reopening orders honours a promise to customers who value the brand’s extreme performance heritage.

Quadrifoglio’s prestige

The Quadrifoglio emblem, first introduced in 1923 when driver Ugo Sivocci won the Targa Florio, has long symbolised Alfa Romeo’s most powerful and track-inspired models. Today, it represents the pinnacle of the Italian marque’s engineering and performance credentials.

Under the bonnet of both the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio sits a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing 520 horsepower (375kW). The Giulia sends power to the rear wheels, while the Stelvio features Alfa’s Q4 all-wheel-drive system.

The engine is paired with a mechanical limited-slip differential to optimise torque transfer and enhance stability, agility and cornering speed – delivering what Alfa Romeo describes as best-in-class driving dynamics.

Performance edge

Lightweight construction plays a key role in the cars’ performance edge. Aluminium is used extensively in the engine, while carbon fibre features in the transmission shaft, bonnet, spoiler and various body panels. The Giulia also boasts an active carbon-fibre front splitter to improve aerodynamic stability at high speed.

Visually, both models draw heavily from Alfa’s racing DNA, riding on distinctive five-hole alloy wheels – 19-inch on the Giulia and 21-inch on the Stelvio – complemented by anodised grey brake calipers and a carbon-fibre rear spoiler.

Inside, “Racing Sparco” sports seats upholstered in leather and Alcantara, with carbon-fibre detailing, reinforce the performance theme.

In South Africa, the Giulia Quadrifoglio competes with rivals such as the BMW M3 Competition and Mercedes-AMG C63 S, while the Stelvio Quadrifoglio takes on performance SUVs like the BMW X3 M Competition and Mercedes-AMG GLC 63.

The Giulia Quadrifoglio is priced at R2 039 900, while the Stelvio Quadrifoglio starts at

R2 225 900. Both models come with a five-year/100 000km warranty and maintenance plan.