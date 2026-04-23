Audi adds new S line derivative to A1 Sportback range

Audi South Africa has expanded its compact hatchback line-up with the introduction of a new S line derivative for the Audi A1 Sportback, priced from R549 000, as the brand seeks to strengthen its position in the competitive premium small- car segment.

The addition comes at a time when the Audi A1 continues to rank among the brand’s top-selling models locally, underlining its importance within Audi’s South African portfolio.

With this latest update, the German automaker is sharpening the model’s value proposition while maintaining the design, technology, and build quality expected of the four rings.

Sustaining model’s momentum

According to Markus Schuster, the head of Audi South Africa, the move aims to sustain the model’s momentum.

“The Audi A1 remains one of our top-selling models in the local market, and maintaining that momentum is a key focus for us,” he said.

“With the S line derivative, we are responding to this demand by strengthening the value proposition within the range.”

The updated line-up now follows a clearly defined three-tier structure. The entry-level advanced derivative, priced at R530 900, offers core digital features such as the Audi virtual cockpit, smartphone integration, and a sound system, along with 17-inch alloy wheels and LED headlights.

S line’s sportier design

Positioned in the middle of the range, the new S line derivative introduces a sportier design and additional comfort features.

It includes sport seats, full LED headlights with upgraded rear lighting, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, and unique 17-inch alloy wheels, giving it a more dynamic edge.

At the top of the range sits the Black Edition, priced from R593 390, which adds further visual distinction through a black styling package, along with features such as park assist and enhanced lighting.

Audi says the introduction of the S line variant forms part of its broader lifecycle strategy, ensuring the A1 remains competitive as it approaches the latter stages of its product lifecycle.

Accessible entry point

The compact hatch continues to serve as an accessible entry point into the Audi brand, combining urban practicality with premium appeal.

The Audi A1 competes in a tightly contested segment against rivals such as the MINI Cooper, Volkswagen Polo GTI, Mercedes-Benz A-Class, and BMW 1 Series.

Audi sells all A1 models in South Africa with a five-year/100,000km Audi Freeway Plan, which includes comprehensive service and maintenance.

The range is available through Audi’s nationwide dealer network.

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