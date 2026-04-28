Audi goes all-in on China with new E7X electric SUV and bold EV strategy

Audi has used the global stage of Auto China 2026 to signal a major acceleration of its China strategy, unveiling new electric models and deepening partnerships as it targets the world’s largest automotive market.

At the centre of its showcase is the debut of the fully electric AUDI E7X, the second production model from Audi’s China-focused sister brand, AUDI. The move highlights the brand’s push to better align its products with the expectations of Chinese buyers, particularly in the fast-growing new energy vehicle (NEV) segment.

Largest product initiative in Audi’s history in China

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner said the company is entering a new phase in China with its most ambitious product rollout yet. “In 2026, we are ushering in the next chapter of the largest product initiative in Audi’s history in China,” he said, pointing to a sharpened strategy built around two brands and locally developed models.

The new E7X SUV marks a significant step for the AUDI sub-brand, combining German engineering with deep integration into China’s digital ecosystem. Measuring just over five metres in length, the large electric SUV offers a spacious, tech-rich interior, complete with AI-powered assistance and advanced in-car entertainment features.

Performance is equally impressive, with outputs of up to 500kW and a claimed driving range of more than 750km (CLTC). The model also introduces advanced driver assistance systems tailored for Chinese road conditions, reinforcing Audi’s focus on localisation.

The E7X follows the earlier E5 Sportback, which was named China Car of the Year, and forms part of a broader pipeline that includes a third model due in 2027.

Strengthening partnerships with SAIC and FAW

Beyond new products, Audi is strengthening its long-standing partnerships with SAIC Motor and FAW Group. A newly signed strategic agreement with SAIC will see the development of a next generation of connected electric vehicles, supported by a dedicated innovation and technology centre in Shanghai.

The German marque is also expanding its core Audi range with China-specific models. These include the extended-wheelbase Audi A6L and the all-electric A6L e-tron, which offers a range of up to 815km (CLTC) and features cutting-edge display technologies such as augmented reality head-up displays.

At the same time, Audi continues to invest in combustion-engine models, with updated versions of the A5L, Q5L and A6L tailored for local tastes, including longer wheelbases and enhanced rear-seat comfort – key priorities for Chinese buyers.

Audi says it has now surpassed 10 million customers in China, underlining the market’s importance to its global ambitions.

With rivals such as BMW Group and Mercedes-Benz Group also doubling down on electrification and localisation in China, Audi’s latest push signals an intensifying battle for dominance in the premium NEV space.

Auto China 2026, which runs until May 3, remains a critical platform for global automakers to showcase innovation in a market that continues to shape the future of mobility.

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