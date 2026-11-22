Having recently spent a week behind the wheel of the Volvo EC40, I was presented with an opportunity to experience its German rival, the BMW iX2 eDrive20, immediately afterwards.

Driving these two premium electric SUVs back-to-back provided an interesting comparison, particularly as both manufacturers seek to attract motorists considering the transition from conventional combustion engines to electric mobility.

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While the Volvo arguably wins the beauty contest with its distinctive Scandinavian styling, the BMW makes a stronger impression through its engaging driving dynamics and contemporary interior.

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The drive

My test vehicle, finished in black metallic paint, spent most of its time navigating Johannesburg’s urban roads, where its compact dimensions, responsive acceleration and comfortable ride made everyday driving enjoyable.

Powered by a front-mounted electric motor producing 150kW and 250Nm, the front-wheel-drive iX2 accelerates from zero to 100km/h in 8.8 seconds. Although hardly blistering by electric vehicle standards, its performance is more than adequate for daily commuting.

Technology

One of the iX2’s strongest attributes is its technology. The contemporary cabin features BMW’s curved display, comfortable electrically adjustable sports seats and an intuitive infotainment system.

I particularly appreciated the seamless integration with the My BMW app, which allowed me to monitor the battery’s state of charge, check vehicle information and activate cabin preconditioning remotely.

Standard driver assistance technologies include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, surround-view cameras and a head-up display.

Pricing

At R1.3-million, the iX2 is cheaper than the Volvo EC40 I recently tested but remains expensive against increasingly competitive electric offerings from Chinese manufacturers, including BYD, Geely and other emerging brands such as iCAUR.

The price includes BMW’s Motorplan and an eight-year/ 160 000km battery warranty.